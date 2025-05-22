RBSE 12th Result 2025: Check List Of Toppers, Pass Percentage, Top Performing Districts

RBSE 12th Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) today announced the Class 12 results 2025 for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. This year, girls have outshone boys across all streams. The overall pass percentage stood at 97.70% for Arts, 94.43% for Science, and 99.07% for Commerce.

Out of 8.93 lakh registered candidates, over 8.78 lakh appeared for the exams. In the Arts stream four girls - Anupriya Rathore, Pragati Agrawal, Priyanka, and Urmila - topped the list with 99.60% marks each. In Commerce, Kangana Kosnani secured the top position with 99.20%. In Science, Preeti topped with 99.80% marks. Girls performed better than boys in all streams.

The results are now available on the board's official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students can also access their results on NDTV's education portal.

RBSE 12th Result 2025: How To Check via SMS If Website Is Inaccessible

If the official result website is not accessible, students can check their Rajasthan Board Class 12 results through SMS using the following format:

Arts: Send RJ12A<space>ROLL NUMBER

Science: Send RJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER

Commerce: Send RJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER

Stream-wise Pass Data:

Science: 2,67,864 passed out of 2,72,138 who appeared. Girls: 99.02%, Boys: 98.07%

Commerce: 27,750 passed out of 28,010. Girls: 99.27%, Boys: 98.97%

Arts: 5,64,573 passed out of 5,76,498. First Division: 3,86,809 students, with girls leading the numbers.

Top Performing Districts:

Arts: Rajsamand (99.05%) had the highest pass rate, followed by Sirohi (99.18%) and Barmer (98.73%).

Science: Rajsamand again topped with 99.58%, followed by Deeg (99.42%) and Nagaur (99.39%).

Education Minister Madan Dilawar had officially announced the result via video conference from Nagaur Collectorate. Like last year, the board released results for all streams simultaneously.

This year, Rajasthan Class 12 board exams were held from March 6 to April 7.