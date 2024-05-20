Rajasthan Board RBSE Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Class 12 Scorecards To Be Out At 12.15pm

Advertisement
13 minutes ago

RBSE 12th Result 2024 Live: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER or RBSE) Class 12 result 2024 will be announced today. The RBSE will declare the result through a press conference at 12.15pm. Following the formal announcement, students can access their results and download their mark sheets from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Class 12 final exam was conducted between February 29 and April 4. The RBSE 10th board examination was held from March 7 to 30. Both the exams were held in single shifts. 

This year, 8,66,270 students took the Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam.

Here are the live updates on Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Results 2024:
 

May 20, 2024 10:03 (IST)
RBSE 12th Result 2024 Live: Over 8 Lakh Students Appear In Exam

A total of 8,66,270 students appeared in the Rajasthan board Class 12 final exam for 2024.

May 20, 2024 09:59 (IST)
RBSE 12th result 2024 Live: Results Of Science, Arts, Commerce Streams

The Rajasthan board will be declaring the results of the three streams - Science, Arts and Commerce - together.

May 20, 2024 09:56 (IST)
Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2024 Live: Steps To Download

  • Go to the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and proceed to the results page.
  • Click on the Class 12 Science, Commerce or Arts result link as required.
  • Enter the required details and submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.

May 20, 2024 09:52 (IST)
RBSE 12th Result 2024 Live: Board Will Announce Result Today

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan is set to announce Class 12 final exam result today.

Rajasthan Board RBSE Results LIVE Updates, RBSE 12th Result 2024 Live, Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Result 2024
