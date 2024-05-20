RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2024: Commerce Stream Leads With 98.95%

RBSE 12th Result 2024: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER or RBSE) has announced the results of the Class 12 board exams 2024 for all streams: Science, Commerce, and Arts. Students who appeared in the examination can check their results on the board's official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Commerce stream registered the highest pass percentage of 98.95%, followed by the Science stream at 97.73%, and the Arts stream at 96.88%.

Advertisement

In the Science stream, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 98.90% compared to 97.08% for boys.

Shahpura district emerged as the top district, recording a pass percentage of 99.35%.

Out of 2,58,071 students who appeared in the exam, 2,52,205 passed.

In the Commerce stream, 17,039 boys and 9,147 girls cleared the exam. The pass percentage for girls stands at 99.51% and for boys, it is 98.66%.

In the Commerce stream, a total of 13 districts achieved a 100% pass percentage this year. These districts are Barmer, Bundi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Baran, Rajsamand, Pratapgarh, Anoopgarh, Didwana-Kutcham, Dudu, Kekri, Kotputli-Behror, and Phalodi.

In the Arts stream, 2,72,059 boys and 2,97,516 girls took the exam. The pass percentage for boys stands at 95.80% while for girls it is 97.86%.

This year, a total of 8,66,270 students appeared in the RBSE Rajasthan board Class 12 exams.