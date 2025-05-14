"Used To Study 20 Hours A Day": CBSE Topper Scores Perfect 500/500 In Class 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 10 results on May 13, 2025. Many students performed well in the exams. Among them, Srishti Sharma, a Class 10 student from Panchkula, made headlines by securing a perfect score of 500 out of 500 in the CBSE Class 10 board exams 2025. She achieved this remarkable feat without taking any tuition.

"I am very happy. I made my family and teachers proud. I never had any tuition and used to study 20 hours a day. I was under-confident, but my parents always supported me. My father is my biggest inspiration. He always showed trust in me," Shrishti Sharma told PTI.

Her father, who is an employee at CITCO, has been her biggest support. Srishti credits her success to self-study, thoroughly reading NCERT textbooks. She said that she has not skipped even a single word of the NCERT books.

Srishti aspires to become an engineer and dreams of studying at IIT Bombay.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2025: Key Highlights

This year, 2,371,939 students appeared for the exams, out of which 2,221,636 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 93.66%. This shows a slight increase of 0.06% compared to 2024.

Among the successful candidates, over 1.99 lakh students scored above 90%, while more than 45,000 secured above 95%. The exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18, 2025, across India and select international centres.

However, 1.41 lakh students have been placed in the compartment category. Trivandrum topped the list with a 99.79% pass rate, followed by Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune. Guwahati recorded the lowest pass percentage of 84.14% among the 17 regions.

Students dissatisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation or verification of marks through the CBSE portal. Those who failed in one or two subjects are eligible to appear for the compartment exams.