Main Accused In Haryana Gang-Rape Arrested, Police Say He Planned Assault

The accused, Nishu Phogat, had planned the attack, police said.

One of the three main accused in the gang-rape of a 19-year-old college student, who is a former CBSE topper in Haryana, has been arrested. The Special Investigation Team or SIT which is probing the case said the arrested accused, Nishu Phogat, was involved in planning of the rape and had called a doctor to the crime scene.

SIT chief Nazneen Bhasin said raids were being conducted to arrest the other two main accused, including an Indian Army soldier.

Earlier today, two people - a registered medical practitioner, who first attended to the woman, and a villager on whose property she was found - were also arrested in connection with the crime.

"The doctor was there until the rape ended and didn't inform any authority points to the fact that he didn't take correct legal action. Evidence also points out that he was involved in the actual act as well. Further forensics will clear the matter," Ms Bhasin said.

The second-year student, who was rewarded by the President after she topped the CBSE board exam, was on her way to a coaching centre near her village when three young men, who came in a car, allegedly kidnapped her and dragged her to a field, where they raped her.

A few other men who were already at the field also took turns to rape her, the police said. The woman says all the men are from her village.

The father of the young woman said she could have been raped by eight to 10 men.

The owner of the property, who was among the two people arrested, told police that the three key accused had taken the keys to the room from him on the day of the incident. The police said the house owner knew about the crime, but did not report it.

The woman's family has alleged that the police failed to take prompt action on their complaint and delayed action by citing jurisdiction issue between police units of the districts. Based on their complaint, the senior police officer of the district where the crime happened has been transferred.

With inputs from PTI