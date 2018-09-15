Ex-CBSE Topper Rape: Women's Panel Asks Haryana Top Cop For Probe Details

Haryana Police chief BS Sandhu has been asked to submit the probe report to women's panel chief

The National Commission for Women or NCW has directed Haryana Police chief BS Sandhu to apprise it of the investigation at the earliest in the gang-rape of a 19-year-old former CBSE topper in Haryana, according to an official.

Taking suo motu cognisance in the case, National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commission strongly condemns the incident and has written to Mr Sandhu, seeking an update in the matter at the earliest.

The father of the teen said she could have been raped by eight to 10 men.

According to the police case or FIR, the incident took place when the college student was returning from a coaching centre in her district.

The woman in her complaint alleged that she was kidnapped by the accused, who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place, where she was gang-raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives.

