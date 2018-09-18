Only Family Members Allowed To Visit Teen Gang-Raped In Haryana: Police

The 19-year-old school topper from Rewari was abducted from a bus stop in Kanina town in Haryana

To prevent any adverse impact on the psychological health of the gang-rape victim, who is admitted to a hospital in Rewari, district administration on Monday decided to permit only close kin to meet her.

The Rewari district authorities earmarked a separate area in the hospital where visitors can meet the victim's family members.

"We took the step keeping in view the severe trauma which the victim has undergone. We thought allowing unrestricted access to visitors, be it her relatives (other than close kin) or others, will not be good for her psychological health," Rewari's Deputy Commissioner, Ashok Kumar Sharma said.

He said that since the victim had gone through acute physical and mental trauma, allowing several visitors to meet her will not help her psychological state.

"We all want to help her come out of this trauma as early as possible. As long as she is in the hospital, we thought this would be the best thing to do," he said.

Mr Sharma said that apart from the doctors who are attending to her, only her parents or any other close kin will be allowed to sit with her.

The DC also promised every possible assistance to the victim which she may need once she becomes normal.

"We all know that she is an intelligent young woman. She was also a school topper. We will help her in all possible ways we can," he said.

He said the victim's health condition was improving and her parameters were stable.

The 19-year-old woman, a school topper, hailing from Rewari was abducted from a bus stop in Kanina town in Mahendragarh district on Wednesday when on way to a coaching class. She was allegedly drugged and gang-raped at a room adjoining a tubewell in an agricultural field, police said.

Police have arrested three persons, including one prime accused, while two key accused are absconding.