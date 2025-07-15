Hello, Tesla. First Showroom Opens In Mumbai, Model Y Launched

Tesla is finally in India with the launch of its first showroom in Mumbai. Located in the heart of the city, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the 4,000-square-foot space marks the beginning of the electric vehicle giant's long-awaited entry into the Indian market.

This flagship showroom, also referred to as a Tesla Experience Centre, is expected to be followed by more outlets in major metros, including New Delhi. The move comes as Tesla looks to explore new growth markets amid slowing demand in its established territories.

Where Is The Store And What's Inside?

Tesla's Mumbai showroom is located at BKC, one of the city's most upscale commercial districts. The rent for the showroom, reportedly, is Rs 35 lakh per month. Exclusive photographs obtained by NDTV show the storefront fully branded with the Tesla logo, and a white Tesla vehicle, partially covered, inside the showroom.

This will be Tesla's inaugural experience centre in India, serving as the American EV maker's first physical presence in the country. While the Elon Musk company has not yet confirmed plans for a manufacturing plant or assembly facility in India, the showroom launch is seen as a strategic move to gauge consumer interest and market potential.

The showroom is currently showcasing the Model Y, Tesla's all-electric SUV. Six Model Y SUVs have been imported from Shanghai to Mumbai for the opening. Images shared on social media show the final pre-launch touches being applied, including the vehicle being transported into the store through a flatbed truck.

Model Y

For the Indian market, Tesla is reportedly offering the refreshed Model Y, finished in dark grey with black alloy wheels and a sleek, coupe-like silhouette. It will be available in two variants: Long Range RWD and Long Range AWD. Inside, it features a dual-tone black and white cabin with a minimalist design, a 15.4-inch central touchscreen and tech highlights such as wireless charging, USB-C ports, voice commands, internet connectivity and app-based vehicle access.

How Much Will It Cost In India?

Tesla's Model Y price starts at Rs 59.89 lakh for the rear-wheel-drive variant, factoring in India's steep import duties on completely built units (CBUs). Currently, India levies import taxes ranging between 70% and 100% on fully imported vehicles, significantly inflating the cost for buyers.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been a vocal critic of high tariffs, repeatedly calling for duty reductions to make Tesla vehicles more affordable for Indian consumers. However, the Indian government has maintained its stance, urging Tesla to commit to local manufacturing instead. Despite ongoing discussions, Tesla has yet to confirm any plans for setting up a factory in India.