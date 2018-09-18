Supreme Court Pulls Up Media Over Haryana Gang Rape Reports

Supreme Court expressed concern about the Haryana victim's identity being revealed.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday criticized a section of the media for revealing the identity of the Haryana gang-rape victim and asked how such disclosures could be stopped.



"Where is the anonymity of victim?" a bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta asked as it questioned an interview of the woman's father by news channels in the presence of villagers.



Hearing a petition against the media gag on reporting about the probe into the Muzaffarpur shelter home case in Bihar, the bench expressed concern about the Haryana victim's identity being revealed.



"They say she was a board exam topper. There is only one topper. Identifying her is not a problem at all. Probably, if you Google, you will find out," the judges said.



"They interviewed the victim's father with his back to the camera, but there are 50 people from the village also in front of him. They know him. They will tell 50 more and everybody would know. Now, what's to be done," the bench asked.



The bench expressed concern and asked who should be held responsible for revealing her identity. "Tell us what can be done? What should be done to prevent it? Who is responsible?"



"Where is the question of anonymity. We are concerned about her. How to stop the disclosure of identity..."



Three men from the village had gang-raped the 19-year-old woman on September 12 after kidnapping her while she was on her way for coaching classes.



She said that they gave her sedative-laced water to drink and gang-raped her in a room in agricultural fields till she fell unconscious. They later dumped her at a bus stop near her village.



An advocate, assisting the court as amicus curiae, told the bench that the media sensationalised the news and hence it should be regulated.



The court was hearing a request that challenged a Patna High Court order to restrain the media from reporting on the investigation into the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, where several women inmates were raped.



The bench said it would hear the plea on September 20.