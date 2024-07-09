Woman Climbs Water Tank, Demands Action Against Her Rapists In UP

The mother of the woman claimed that the incident took place on December 1, 2023

An 18-year-old woman on Tuesday climbed atop the water tank of divisional commissioner's office here alleging inaction by police in her gangrape case, officials said.

The mother of the woman, who was a minor at the time of the alleged incident, had lodged a complaint in December 2023, saying that three brothers -- Umesh (24), Durgesh (22) and Kundan (18) -- came on a motorcycle and took her daughter at gunpoint and raped her, Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Manoj Kumar Rawat said.

The mother had claimed that the incident took place on December 1, 2023, when she had gone out with her daughter and daughter-in-law for defecation, the police officer said.

According to Mr Rawat, the woman arrived at the district headquarters on Tuesday with her parents to meet senior police officers.

At around 12 noon, she climbed the water tank built on top of the divisional commissioner's office and alleged that the police were protecting the brothers, the ASP said.

She claimed that the police did not act against her alleged rapists and instead sent the final report in the matter, he added.

Mr Rawat said that after about three hours of persuasion, the woman was brought down with assurances that appropriate action would be taken in the case.

The ASP said the woman's mother in her complaint had stated that as she is of a nomadic caste, she sets up her camp while travelling from one place to another. At the time of the alleged incident, they were camping in Lamti Lolpur village under the Nawabganj police station, he said.

ASP Rawat said that on the court's order, a case of kidnapping and rape of a minor girl was registered against the three brothers. When the complaint was not confirmed during the investigation, a final report was filed in the case, he said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Nawabganj police station Manoj Kumar Rai said that the woman is using unfair means to pressurise the police and the administration.

