Woman Gang-Raped In Haryana's Faridabad, 2 Arrested: Cops

Police have arrested two accused for gang-raping woman in Faridabad. (Representational)

Haryana police have arrested two persons for allegedly gang-raping a woman in Faridabad on Sunday, officials said on Monday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vishnu and Saroj.

"The names of Vishnu and Sanoj are among the arrested accused. Accused Vishnu is a resident of Agra and was currently living in Sanjay Enclave, Faridabad. The accused Sanoj is a resident of Parvatiya Colony," Sube Singh, a Police spokesperson said.

According to officials, the incident took place on Sunday night.

The victim had come to the Town Park, in Sector 12 for a walk at around 8 pm. She took an auto-rickshaw from the town park to her home at around 9.45 pm.

There were no other passengers when she boarded the auto-rickshaw.

After riding for about 100 meters, the auto driver made two men sit in the vehicle and they took her to bushes near the canal crossing area and raped her.

The woman somehow managed to free herself from their clutches and ran away. She later took someone's phone and informed the police and her family members. She was taken to a nearby police station and a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the accused.

On the basis of the complaint, CCTV footage and information from secret sources, the Crime Branch police arrested two of the accused, and a hunt for the third accused was on.

Police were further looking into the case.

