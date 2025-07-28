Haryana Man Poisons Children, Dies By Suicide Over Family Dispute: Cops

An auto driver allegedly killed his minor son and daughter by feeding them a poisonous substance and then died by suicide, police here said on Monday.

According to police, Mohammad Nizam (40) lived with his children - Mohammad Dilshad (11), Saima Parveen (12) - and his wife, Khushi, in Roshan Nagar colony in Faridabad.

Nizam and his wife often quarrelled over his drinking habit. Around three months ago, Khushi left home to live with her sister following an argument with Nizam, leaving the children in his care.

Distressed over this, on Saturday night, Nizam allegedly mixed a poisonous substance in a soft drink and fed it to his children before consuming it himself.

When their health started deteriorating, neighbours rushed them to a hospital, where Saima was declared dead.

Nizam and his son died during treatment on Sunday, police said.

Khushi told the police that she had returned from work when she learned about the incident. She claimed she had wanted to take her children with her, but Nizam didn't allow it.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, Inspector Satyaprakash, SHO of Palla Police Station, said. The bodies have been handed over to the family after post-mortem.

