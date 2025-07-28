Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Haryana Man Poisons Children, Dies By Suicide Over Family Dispute: Cops

According to police, Mohammad Nizam (40) lived with his children - Mohammad Dilshad (11), Saima Parveen (12) - and his wife, Khushi, in Roshan Nagar colony in Faridabad.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Haryana Man Poisons Children, Dies By Suicide Over Family Dispute: Cops
A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway (Representational)
Faridabad:

An auto driver allegedly killed his minor son and daughter by feeding them a poisonous substance and then died by suicide, police here said on Monday.

According to police, Mohammad Nizam (40) lived with his children - Mohammad Dilshad (11), Saima Parveen (12) - and his wife, Khushi, in Roshan Nagar colony in Faridabad.

Nizam and his wife often quarrelled over his drinking habit. Around three months ago, Khushi left home to live with her sister following an argument with Nizam, leaving the children in his care.

Distressed over this, on Saturday night, Nizam allegedly mixed a poisonous substance in a soft drink and fed it to his children before consuming it himself.

When their health started deteriorating, neighbours rushed them to a hospital, where Saima was declared dead.

Nizam and his son died during treatment on Sunday, police said.

Khushi told the police that she had returned from work when she learned about the incident. She claimed she had wanted to take her children with her, but Nizam didn't allow it.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, Inspector Satyaprakash, SHO of Palla Police Station, said. The bodies have been handed over to the family after post-mortem.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Haryana, Haryana News Cm, Haryana News Latest
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com