Chandigarh Teen Lost Eyes In Acid Attack, Scores 95.6% In Class 12 Boards

Acid burned her eyes, not her ambition. Seventeen-year-old Kafi has defied all odds to score 95.6 per cent marks in her CBSE Class 12 boards, results of which were declared yesterday.

Kafi was just three when a neighbour threw acid at her during a family dispute, blinding her forever. But the light of dreams refused to be put off by the darkness. After undergoing treatment for years for her serious injuries, Kafi enrolled in the Institute for the Blind in Chandigarh. Her father, Pawan, works as a peon in the Haryana secretariat and mother, Suman, is a homemaker. Both of them studied till Class 5 and were determined that their daughter would get every opportunity they did not.

Kafi, then 10, went directly from Class 2 to Class 6 following treatment. "Initially, it was very difficult. But I kept studying and it became easier. My dream is to become an IAS officer. I study for about 2-3 hours daily," said the teenager, who chose humanities as her stream. She had pulled off an incredible feat in her Class 10 boards, too, when she scored 95.2 per cent.

The family has been fighting a legal battle to seek justice for Kafi. "Our fight is on. I am studying hard so that one day, I can fight my case and get justice," the young achiever said.

Kafi is not alone. The Institute for the Blind in Chandigarh has several success stories this time. While Kafi has topped the school for the visually impaired, Sumant Poddar has come second with 94 per cent and Gursharan Singh third with 93.6 per cent. As for Class 10 boards, Sunny Kumar Chauhan topped the school with 86.2 per cent, Sanskriti Sharma was second with 82.6 per cent and Nitika third with 78.6 per cent.

According to authorities in the Institute for the Blind, a big challenge for visually impaired students is finding study material. Audio books and Braille books are rare and students largely depend on YouTube and other online platforms.

Sumant Poddar said he did not follow a strict scheduled. "I studied when I felt like. I felt cricket with my friends when I could. Audio books and YouTube were a huge help," he said.

Gursharan Singh said he had studied in the Hindi medium and that made it more difficult to get audiobooks. "I had to get others to record books so that I could study. But these hardships made me stronger," he said.

The CBSE provides several exemptions to students with visual and other disabilities. These include a scribe facility, compensatory time during exams and flexibility in choosing subjects.