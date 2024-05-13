CBSE 10th Board Results: 93.60% Students Pass, Over 2 Lakh Score More Than 90%

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday released the results of the Class 10 examinations for 2024, recording a pass percentage of 93.60 per cent. Girls achieved a pass rate of 94.75 percent, surpassing boys by 2.04 percentage points. Over 47,000 students have secured marks exceeding 95 per cent, while more than 2 lakh have achieved scores above 90 per cent.

Those who appeared for the examinations can check their results on the board's official websites and DigiLocker platform.

CBSE Board Result Live Updates

A total of 25,724 schools administered the 10th board examinations across 7,603 centers nationwide. The Trivandrum region boasted the highest pass rate, with an impressive 99.75 percent, while Guwahati recorded the lowest at 77.94 per cent. Delhi region witnessed an overall pass percentage of 98.61 per cent.

Earlier, the board had announced the results for the Class 12 board exam. A total of 87.98 percent of students have cleared the 12th board, registering a pass percentage increase of 0.65 since last year.

CBSE Board Results 2024: Steps To Access Student DigiLocker Account

For Schools:

Visit cbse.digitallocker.gov.in/public/auth/login.

Log in with the LOC credentials.

Select 'Login as School' from the dropdown menu.

Click on 'Download Access Code file.'

A new screen will appear with options open for downloading the pin.

For Class 10 students, select the download Access Code for Class 10.

For Class 12 students, select the download Access Code for Class 12.

Once downloaded, securely share the Access Code with individual students.

For Students:

Navigate to cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse.

Click on "Get Started with Account Confirmation."

Choose your class: either 10 or 12.

Enter your school code, roll number, and the 6-digit access code provided by your school.

Click "Next."

Input your 10-digit mobile number.

Click the "Submit" button.

Input your "Date of Birth" (only for Class 12).

An OTP will be sent to your mobile number.

Enter the OTP received and click on "Submit."

Your DigiLocker account will be activated.

Click on "Go to DigiLocker Account."

Navigate to the "Issued Documents Section."

Your result will appear on the screen.

CBSE Results 2024: Websites To Check

The CBSE 10th and 12th exam results can be accessed on the official websites, including cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in.

The CBSE Board Result 2024 scorecards contain crucial information such as students' names, roll numbers, subject-specific marks, overall grades, and other pertinent data. To pass the examinations, students need a minimum of 33% marks in each subject as well as overall.

CBSE Results 2024: Verification, Re-evaluation Schedule

Students dissatisfied with their performance can apply for the verification of marks and reevaluation of answers. They can obtain photocopies of their evaluated answer books and request re-evaluation of their answers.

Verification of marks: From the 4th day to the 8th day after the date of declaration of results.

Obtaining photocopies of the evaluated answer books (scanned): From the 19th day to the 20th day after the date of declaration of results.

Re-evaluation of answers: From the 24th day to the 25th day after the date of declaration of results.

All activities are time-bound and can only be availed of online. No requests after the deadline will be accepted by the Board as this breaches important examination safety protocols.

Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2, while Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to March 13. Approximately 39 lakh students appeared in these examinations.

Exams for both classes were held in a single shift, starting at 10.30 am and ending either at 12.30pm or 1.30pm, depending on the paper's duration. Last year, the results for Class 10th and 12th were declared on May 12.

The CBSE also announced the schedule of the board examinations for the academic session 2024-25. The examinations will commence on February 15.