Students Not Satisfied With Board Results Can Apply For Verification From Today

Students who are not satisfied with their CBSE board results 2024 can apply for verification of marks from today. The process for verification of CBSE board results was scheduled from the fourth day after the declaration of results to the eighth day. The deadline to complete the application process will end on May 21, 2024. The facility will continue till five days.

Candidates who have applied for verification of marks will receive a photocopy of their evaluated marksheets. Only those candidates who have applied and received the photocopy of their evaluated mark sheets will be eligible for re-evaluation.

The scanned photocopy of the evaluated answer book will be available from 19th day from date of declaration of result to the 20th day. The facility will be available for two days. The re-evaluation of answers will be available from 24th day from date of declaration of results to the 25th day.

The board also noted that all activities are time bound and can be availed only online. No request after last date and to offline mode will be accepted by the board as this breaches important examination safety protocol. CBSE informed the schedule in advance so that parents, students, schools can avail these facilities as per the instructions issued by the CBSE.

Requests for all the processes will be accepted only online and during the specified schedules along with processing charges. No application will be accepted after the scheduled date and time and in offline mode.

The processing charges can only be deposited online through credit/debit card/net banking. The candidate must decide in advance whether he/she has to copy for one subject or multiple subjects. Once applied, no second opportunity will be accorded.

A total of 87.98 per cent of students cleared the class 12th boards this year, while 93.60 per cent qualified class 10 exams.