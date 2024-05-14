CBSE Results 2024: How To Apply For Verification Of Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for class 10 and 12 Board exams on Monday, May 13, 2024. The results were evaluated carefully after following all the Standard Operating Procedures, CBSE has noted. A total of 87.98 per cent of students cleared the class 12th boards, while 93.60 per cent qualified class 10.

Although, CBSE has taken large number of possible steps in assessment and in the preparation of results, it allows students to apply for verification of marks and the re-evaluation of their answer books in case they are not satisfied with the results.

As per an official notification by CBSE released earlier, students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for verification of marks from fourth day after the declaration of results to the eighth day. The facility for applying to the verification of marks will be available for five days. The scanned photocopy of the evaluated answer book will be available from 19th day from date of declaration of result to the 20th day. The re-evaluation of answers will be available from 24th day from date of declaration of results to the 25th day.

In order to apply for verification of marks, candidates will be required to follow certain guidelines:

Requests for all the processes will be accepted only online and during the specified schedules alongwith processing charges. No application will be accepted after the scheduled date and time and in offline mode.

The processing charges can only be deposited online through credit/debit card/net banking. The candidate must decide in advance whether he/she has to copy for one subject or multiple subjects. Once applied, no second opportunity will be accorded.

The board also mentioned that it will not be responsible for any consequences due to revision of mark (s) or delay in the process, for reasons beyond control.

Decrease of even one mark will be affected.

In cases, where there is a change in marks (both increase or decrease) such candidates will have to surrender the marksheet cum certificate which is In their possession. Thereafter, they will be issued a new marksheet cum certificate with the revised performance.

Students can visit the official website of the CBSE to check complete details about verification of marks.