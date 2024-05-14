Check How CBSE Conducted Evaluation Of Board Results 2023-24

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for Class 10 and 12 board exams on Monday. A total of 87.98 per cent of students cleared the class 12th boards, while 93.60 per cent passed class 10. The board had undertaken several measures to ensure that the evaluation process for class 10 and 12 boards is conducted error-free and is qualitative and objective. In an official release by the board, CBSE mentioned the evaluation process that the board followed for 2023-24.

Nearly 17,00,041 students from 18,418 schools were registered for class 12 CBSE exams this year. As per official release, about 1,10,50,266 answer books were evaluated for announcing the results of class 12. Similarly, about 1,48,27,963 answer books were evaluated for class 10 results. Over 22,81,225 students from 25,726 schools in 82 subjects were registered in class 10.

As per the official release by CBSE, the board had deputed more staff for evaluation work this year. Capacity Building programmes were organised for the evaluation team and the teachers appointed for correcting the papers were prepared using training videos.

Only 20 answer books were assigned to each evaluator for correcting in eight hours. The board had appointed senior teachers with higher experience from the schools for evaluation in the exam.

For class 10 Science and Social Science papers, PCT in the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Political Science, Geography, and Economics were also deputed to guide the evaluators.

The paper was checked thoroughly for many checks to confirm the correctness of the evaluation work. The quality of evaluation is cross checked at by each official involved in the evaluation process.

After ensuring the quality of the evaluation, the board had used several Standard Operating Procedures for the preparation of results.