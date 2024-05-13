CBSE Board Results 2024: Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams From July 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for supplementary exams following the declaration of results for the board exams 2024. The supplementary exams for classes 10 and 12 are scheduled to commence on July 15.

Over 1,32,000 students in Class 10 and more than 122,000 in Class 12 have been categorised as supplementary candidates. The CBSE, following recommendations from the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, renamed compartment exams to supplementary exams last year.

According to CBSE examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, in the supplementary exams, Class 12 students can aim to enhance their performance in one subject, while Class 10 students can improve in two subjects.

Mr Bhardwaj said that three groups of students are eligible for the supplementary exams: those in Class 10 who failed in two subjects, those in Class 12 who failed in one subject and were placed in the compartment category, students who were declared pass by replacing a sixth or seventh subject, and those in Class 10 and 12 who were declared pass but seek to enhance their performance in two and one subjects, respectively.

A total of 87.98 per cent of students have cleared the 12th board, registering a pass percentage increase of 0.65 since last year, while 93.60 per cent of students passed the Class 10 exam, registering a 0.48 per cent increase in pass percentage since last year. Girls outperformed boys by 2.04 percentage points in the 10th board exam.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged students who have not met their expectations not to lose heart, saying "your moment of glory is not far away. Keep hustling."

"To all my friends who have not met their expectations, don't lose heart. All of you have it in you to overcome any challenge. I am sure your moment of glory is not far away. Keep hustling," the minister said in a post on X.

The results are available for download on the DigiLocker platform and other official websites of the board, including cbseresults.nic.in.