CBSE Compartment Result 2024: 10th, 12th Supplementary Exams Scorecards To Be Out Soon

CBSE Compartment Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the results of the 10th and 12th compartment examinations 2024 anytime soon. Last year, the results were declared on July 31. Students who appeared in the exams can access their scorecards by visiting the official websites, cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in, once they are out.

The supplementary examination was conducted from July 15 to 22. This year, more than 2 lakh students, including 1,22,170 Class 12 students and 1,32,337 Class 10 students, were placed in the compartment category.

Candidates are required to achieve at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to clear the exams. The overall pass percentage for CBSE Class 10 final exams 2024 stood at 93.12 per cent, while for Class 12, it was 87.98 per cent.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Exam Pattern

For Class 10, the exam pattern includes 50% competency or case-based questions, 20% response-type questions, 20% multiple-choice questions (MCQs), and 30% constructed response questions, covering both short and long answer types.

In Class 12, the structure consists of 40% competency or case-based questions, 20% response-type questions, 20% MCQs, and 40% constructed response questions, including short and long answer types.

Previously, CBSE introduced significant changes in the examination format for classes 11 and 12, set to be implemented in 2025. These modifications aim to foster holistic development and critical thinking in students by altering various aspects of the exam, such as question formats and marking schemes. Notably, the weight of final exam results has been reduced from 100% to 80%, with the remaining 20% derived from assessments, practical exams, and project work.