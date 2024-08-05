CBSE Class 10 Supplementary 2024 Result Out, Check Steps To Download

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary 2024: The results for the CBSE Class 10 supplementary exam have been released. Students who took the exam can access their results by visiting the official websites, results.digilocker.gov.in or cbse.gov.in, using their admit card number, date of birth, and security pin. The results for the Class 12 supplementary exam have already been declared.

The supplementary examination was conducted from July 15 to 22. This year, more than 2 lakh students, including 1,22,170 Class 12 students and 1,32,337 Class 10 students, were placed in the compartment category.

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary 2024: Steps To Check

Visit the official website, results.digilocker.gov.in.

Enter the required details, such as roll number, date of birth, and the given captcha, then submit.

The scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Save and download the scorecard.

For CBSE Class 12, a total of 131,396 students registered for the supplementary exams this year. Out of these, 127,473 students appeared, and 37,957 (29.78 per cent) passed. The exams were conducted across 917 centres, with participation from 15,397 schools.

CBSE Board Exam Results

The results for Classes 10 and 12 were announced by CBSE on May 13. This year, 21,65,805 students took the Class 10 board exams, with 20,16,779 passing, leading to a pass percentage of 93.12 per cent, which is 0.48 per cent higher than the previous year.