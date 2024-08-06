CBSE Releases Schedule For Verification Of Class 10 Supplementary Results

Post the announcement of Class 10 Supplementary results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the schedule for the verification of marks and re-evaluation of supplementary papers. Candidates who wish to challenge the marks awarded to any question, can apply online as per the schedule for re-evaluation of marks.

An official notification by the CBSE noted that a decrease even by one mark will be affected after the re-evaluation process. Result of the re-evaluation will be final and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation would be entertained.

Candidates who wish to apply for verification of marks can register online from August 9-10, 2024 by paying online fees of Rs 500 per subject. For obtaining photocopy of the evaluated answer books, applicants can apply on August 16, 2024 upto 11:59 by paying Rs 500 per answer book for the same. The registrations for re-evaluation will be open from August 20, 2024 upto 11:59 with a fee of Rs 100 per question.

Only those students who apply for verification of marks online will be eligible for obtaining photocopy of answer book in that subject.



The results for the CBSE Class 10 supplementary exam were released on August 5, 2024. Students who took the exam can access their results by visiting the official websites, results.digilocker.gov.in or cbse.gov.in, using their admit card number, date of birth, and security pin.

The supplementary examination was conducted from July 15 to 22. This year, more than 2 lakh students, including 1,22,170 Class 12 students and 1,32,337 Class 10 students, were placed in the compartment category.

CBSE Board exam results

The results for Classes 10 and 12 were announced by CBSE on May 13. This year, 21,65,805 students took the Class 10 board exams, with 20,16,779 passing, leading to a pass percentage of 93.12 per cent, which is 0.48 per cent higher than the previous year.