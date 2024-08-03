Check Details Of Verification Of Marks For CBSE Supplementary Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for Class 12 supplementary examinations 2024 with nearly 29.78 per cent qualification. Candidates who wish to apply for verification of marks, re-evaluation of marks and photocopy of the evaluated answer book will be required to follow certain modalities for applying for the same.

As per the official website, requests for all the processes will be accepted only online and during the specified schedules along with processing charges. No application after the scheduled date and time and in offline mode will be accepted.

The processing charges can only be deposited online (credit/debit card/net banking). Processing charges will not be accepted through postal order/DD/money order/cheque/cash etc.

Incomplete/offline applications will be rejected without any correspondence with the candidate. Only a single application for each step per candidate will be accepted in the online process.

The board will not be responsible for any consequences due to revision of mark(s) or delay in the process, for reasons beyond control.

Decrease even by one mark will be affected. In cases, where there is a change in marks (both increase or decrease), such candidates will have to surrender the Marksheet cum Certificate which is in their possession. Thereafter, students will be issued a new Marksheet cum Certificate.

The outcome of the verification of marks will be communicated in the same login account of the candidate from where she/he has applied for verification. The outcome of the verification of marks will be uploaded in the login account of the candidate on the CBSE website.

Only those candidates who will apply for verification of marks online will be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of answer book in that subject. Candidates will be required to submit a processing charges of Rs 700 per subject for class 12.

If the candidates wish to challenge the marks awarded to any question, they will have to apply online for re-evaluation of marks.

Candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 100 per question for re-evaluation/challenges for the theory portion.