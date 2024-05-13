CBSE Results 2024: 87.98% Students Pass Class 12 Exams, 1.16 Lakh Score Above 90%

CBSE Board Results 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results of the Class 12 board exams for 2024. A total of 87.98 per cent of students have cleared the CBSE Class 12 board exams, registering a pass percentage increase of 0.65 since last year. More than 24,000 students have scored above 95 per cent, and over 1.16 lakh students secured marks above 90 per cent.

Those who appeared for the examinations can check their results on the board's official website and DigiLocker platform.

Earlier, CBSE issued a unique 6-digit Access Code for students' DigiLocker accounts, enabling them to access their scorecards.

"The student-wise Access Code file is being made available to schools in their DigiLocker accounts, from where schools can download and disseminate the Access Code to individual students," stated the CBSE in an official release.

CBSE Board Results 2024: Steps To Access Student DigiLocker Account

For Schools:

Visit cbse.digitallocker.gov.in/public/auth/login.

Log in with the LOC credentials.

Select 'Login as School' from the dropdown menu.

Click on 'Download Access Code file.'

A new screen will appear with options open for downloading the pin.

For Class 10 students, select the download Access Code for Class 10.

For Class 12 students, select the download Access Code for Class 12.

Once downloaded, securely share the Access Code with individual students.

For Students:

Navigate to cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse.

Click on "Get Started with Account Confirmation."

Choose your class: either 10 or 12.

Enter your school code, roll number, and the 6-digit access code provided by your school.

Click "Next."

Input your 10-digit mobile number.

Click the "Submit" button.

Input your "Date of Birth" (only for Class 12).

An OTP will be sent to your mobile number.

Enter the OTP received and click on "Submit."

Your DigiLocker account will be activated.

Click on "Go to DigiLocker Account."

Navigate to the "Issued Documents Section."

Your result will appear on the screen.

The CBSE Board Result 2024 scorecards contain crucial information such as students' names, roll numbers, subject-specific marks, overall grades, and other pertinent data. To pass the examinations, students need a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject as well as overall.

CBSE Results 2024: Verification, Re-evaluation Schedule

Students dissatisfied with their performance can apply for the verification of marks and reevaluation of answers. They can obtain photocopies of their evaluated answer books and request re-evaluation of their answers.

Verification of marks: From the 4th day to the 8th day after the date of declaration of results.

Obtaining photocopies of the evaluated answer books (scanned): From the 19th day to the 20th day after the date of declaration of results.

Re-evaluation of answers: From the 24th day to the 25th day after the date of declaration of results.

All activities are time-bound and can only be availed of online. No requests after the deadline will be accepted by the Board as this breaches important examination safety protocols.

Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2, while Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to March 13. Approximately 39 lakh students appeared in these examinations.

Exams for both classes were held in a single shift, starting at 10.30 am and ending either at 12.30 pm or 1.30 pm, depending on the paper's duration. Last year, the results for Class 10th and 12th were declared on May 12.