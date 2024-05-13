CBSE Board Result 2024 Live Updates: Class 12 Results To Be Available On DigiLocker Soon

CBSE Results 2024 Latest Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to release the results for CBSE Classes 10 and 12 board examinations soon. Candidates awaiting the results will be able to check their results and download their scorecards after the announcement.
According to the CBSE official websites, the results for Class 10 and 12 are likely to be declared after May 20. However, a board official mentioned that the results could also be announced anytime before May 20.
CBSE Board Results 2024: Websites To Check
The results can be accessed at cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in, and will also be available on digilocker.gov.in.
CBSE Board Results 2024: Credentials Required
To access the CBSE board exam results, candidates will need their roll number, school number, and admit card ID.
This year, CBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted between February 15 and March 13, and Class 12 tests were held from February 15 to April 2. Around 39 lakh candidates took the board exams for 2024.
Here Are The Live Updates On CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2024:
CBSE Result 2024 Live: Class 12 Results To Be Available On DigiLocker Soon
According to a DigiLocker update, CBSE Class 12 Results will be available on its page soon.
CBSE Board Result 2024 Live: Minimum Pass Percentage Required To Clear Exam
To clear the examinations, students will need a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall.
CBSE Result 2024 Live: When Were Board Exams Held?
The board exams were held from February to April. The Class 10 board exams were conducted between February 15 and March 13, while the Class 12 exams took place from February 15 to April 2.
CBSE Result 2024 Live: Results To Be Released Anytime Once Procedure Is Complete, Says Board Official
The CBSE official said, "Cannot comment on the exact date for the result announcement. We have already notified that the results will be out after May 20. Since the board is working on the result preparation and announcement procedure, we may declare the results anytime as soon as the procedure is complete. The results can also be declared before May 20."
CBSE Result 2024 Live: Announcement Imminent As Board Wraps Up Compilation Process, Says Board Official
Dr Biswajit Saha, CBSE's director of Skill Education and Training, said that the board was currently in the process of compiling results for the board exams. The announcement of the results would follow promptly upon completion of this compilation.