CBSE Board Result 2024 Live Updates: Class 12 Results To Be Available On DigiLocker Soon

CBSE Results 2024 Latest Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education is set to release the results for CBSE Classes 10 and 12 board examinations soon. Candidates awaiting the results will be able to check their results and download their scorecards after the announcement.

According to the CBSE official websites, the results for Class 10 and 12 are likely to be declared after May 20. However, a board official mentioned that the results could also be announced anytime before May 20.

CBSE Board Results 2024: Websites To Check

The results can be accessed at cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in, and will also be available on digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE Board Results 2024: Credentials Required

To access the CBSE board exam results, candidates will need their roll number, school number, and admit card ID.

This year, CBSE Class 10 examinations were conducted between February 15 and March 13, and Class 12 tests were held from February 15 to April 2. Around 39 lakh candidates took the board exams for 2024.

Here Are The Live Updates On CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2024: