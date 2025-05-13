CBSE Class 10, 12 Results Announced: 10 Points

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results for 2025. Lakhs of students across the country were eagerly awaiting the outcome of these crucial examinations. This year, the board has maintained a high pass percentage, with notable performances by students in both domestic and international centres.

Here are the top 10 key highlights you need to know:

1. CBSE Declares Class 10 And 12 Results 2025

The CBSE has officially released the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the academic session 2025. Students can now check their marks through multiple online platforms.

2. Class 10 Pass Percentage At 93.66%

Out of 2,371,939 students who appeared for Class 10, a total of 2,221,636 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 93.66%, which shows a slight improvement of 0.06% compared to last year.

3. High Scorers in Class 10

Over 1.99 lakh students scored above 90%, while more than 45,000 candidates achieved 95% and above, reflecting consistent academic excellence.

4. Class 12 Girls Outperform Boys

Girls have once again performed better in Class 12 results, securing a 95% pass percentage, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 92.63%.

5. Exams Conducted in February-March 2025

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams were held from February 15 to March 18, 2025, across India and selected international examination centres.

6. Trivandrum Tops In Class 10, Vijayawada Leads In Class 12

The Trivandrum region topped in Class 10 with a 99.79% pass percentage, while Vijayawada region excelled in Class 12 with a 99.60% pass percentage.

7. Students Placed In Compartment

Over 1.41 lakh candidates in Class 10 and 1.29 lakh candidates in Class 12 were placed in the compartment category. Students failing in one or two subjects will get a chance to appear for supplementary exams, the schedule for which will be announced soon.

8. No Merit List Or Toppers Declared

In its ongoing effort to reduce academic pressure, CBSE has continued the practice of not declaring a merit list or naming national toppers, encouraging students to focus on holistic development.

9. Where to Check Results

Students can access their results via:

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

Additionally, results are available on the DigiLocker platform and UMANG mobile app.

10. Re-evaluation, Verification & Supplementary Exams

Students unsatisfied with their results can apply for verification of marks, answer sheet revaluation, or compartment exams. All details, application procedures, and deadlines will be available on the CBSE official website.