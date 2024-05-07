Students Not Satisfied With Board Marks Can Apply For Verification By This Date

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the dates for the verification of marks after the announcement of Class 10 and 12 board results expected later this month. As per the circular released by the CBSE, students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for verification of marks from fourth day after the declaration of results to the eighth day.

The facility for applying to the verification of marks will be available for five days. The scanned photocopy of the evaluated answer book will be available from 19th day from date of declaration of result to the 20th day. The facility will be available for two days.

The re-evaluation of answers will be available from 24th day from date of declaration of results to the 25th day.

The circular by CBSE reads, "Evaluation of the answer books is done under a well-settled policy. There are several checks to ensure that the evaluation is correct and error free. However, after the declaration of result, if the students are not satisfied with their performance communicated through results, CBSE provides an opportunity to the students for verification of marks, facility to obtain the photocopy of their evaluated answer books and the re-evaluation of their answers thereafter."

The board also noted that all activities are time bound and can be availed only online. No request after last date and to offline mode will be accepted by the board as this breaches important examination safety protocol. CBSE informed the schedule in advance so that parents, students, schools can avail these facilities as per the instructions issued by the CBSE.

The results for the CBSE board exam are likely to be announced after May 20, 2024. The board exams for the two classes were conducted between February-April. The Class 10 board exams took place from February 15 to March 13, while the Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2. Nearly 39 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board exams this year.