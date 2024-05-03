CBSE Board Results To Be Out After May 20: Board Official

Amid all the speculations about the Class 10 and 12 board exam results 2024, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) came out with some clarification today. The results for the CBSE board exam are likely to be announced after May 20, 2024.



News agency PTI quoted CBSE officials as saying, "CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to be announced after May 20."



The board exams for the two classes were conducted between February-April. The Class 10 board exams took place from February 15 to March 13, while the Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2. Nearly 39 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board exams this year.



Students need to attain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in all subjects, including both internal assessments and board exams.



Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website of the CBSE by using their login credentials. They will be able to access their scorecards by visiting the official websites and providing their admit card ID, school number and roll number.



Last year, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results were announced on May 12, which was the second Friday of the month.

