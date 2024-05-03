What To Do Before The Announcement Of CBSE Board Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results for classes 10 and 12 board exams by next week. Once released, students will be able to check their results on the official website of the CBSE by using their login credentials. They will be able to access their scorecards by visiting the official websites and providing their admit card ID, school number and roll number.

The results for Class 10 may be announced early as the Class 10 exams concluded before the Class 12 exams. The Class 10 board exams took place from February 15 to March 13, while the Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2.

The results for Class 12 may take a bit more time since the exam concluded in early April.

Nearly 39 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board exams this year.

Students need to attain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in all subjects, including both internal assessments and board exams.



Last year, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results were announced on May 12, which was the second Friday of the month.

Ahead of the release of the results, students awaiting for Class 10 scores can look for various options and course streams that they would like to opt for in Class 11. Students must consider their aptitude and areas of interest for choosing the choice of their streams in Class 11. The selection of subjects in Class 11 will determine the professions and jobs that they take up in future. The opportunities available after pursuing a particular stream can also be one of the deciding factors for the selection of streams.



For those awaiting the results for Class 12 can fill application forms for various courses and colleges.

As per experts, the emerging market will see the growth of jobs in the fields of block chain, machine learning, investment banking, creative designing, digital marketing, and risk management along with data science and AI.

Students, therefore, must pursue courses that open opportunities in the growing job sector and refrain from taking up courses that may not yield many opportunities.