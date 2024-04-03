Points To Keep In Mind While Opting For Subjects In CBSE Class 11

CBSE New Session

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) concluded the board exams for class 10 on March 13. Candidates who appeared in the exam can expect their results to come out by mid-May. After qualifying class 10, students will be required to opt for a specific stream in class 11.

As per the Senior Secondary School, Curriculum 2024-25, students can take a minimum of five or more subjects in class 11 which they would need to continue in class 12 as well.

Hindi or English must be one of the two languages to be studied in class 11 and 12. While, Hindi and English can also be offered simultaneously, the same language cannot be offered both at Core and Elective levels. For instance a student can either take Hindi Elective (Code 002) or Hindi Core (Code 302) or English Elective (Code-001) or English Core (Code-301).

While filling the registration forms, the first five subjects in the chronological order of filling in the online registration system/mark sheet are considered as main subjects.

If a student has taken six subjects, and in case he/she fails in any one of first five subjects, the same will be replaced by the sixth subject provided the candidate satisfies the scheme of studies. After replacement either Hindi or English remains as one of the main five subjects of the candidate.

For candidates who take 6/7 subjects and pass in all 6/7 subjects, the percentage is to be calculated according to the norms of college/institution in which the candidate is seeking admission.

A candidate can also offer an additional elective which may either be a language at elective level or, any other elective subject.

Students can check the Senior Secondary School, Curriculum 2024-25 on the official website of the CBSE for the complete list of main and elective subjects.