CBSE Boards 2024 Live Updates: Class 12 Computer Science Paper Begins

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting Class 12 Computer Science paper today, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. The exam began at 10.30am and would end around 1.30pm. With this, CBSE will conclude the board exams for this year.

CBSE commenced conducting board exams for Classes 10 and 12 starting February 15. Class 10 exams ended on March 13.

A total of 39 lakh students from 26 countries took the examinations this year. In the national capital, the exams are being held at 877 centres, with 5.80 lakh students appearing.

Students taking the examination have been advised to arrive at the centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. They must not forget to carry their admit card as it is a crucial document. Candidates without admit cards will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Students must also bring their own stationery as borrowing in the examination hall is not permitted. Prohibited items should not be brought into the examination hall, as doing so may result in cancellation of the exam.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Board exam:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Apr 02, 2024 10:38 (IST) CBSE Board Exams 2024 Live: Exam For Computer Science Paper Begins

The examination for the Computer Science paper began at 10.30am.

Apr 02, 2024 10:37 (IST) CBSE Board Exams 2024 Live: How To Beat Exam Stress, CBSE Lists Do's And Don'ts

CBSE had earlier listed certain do's and don't for students and parents to follow during the board exams. Recognising that examination time is one of very common situation when adolescents may find difficulty in coping with the stress, CBSE said following these strategies will help students to maximize their performance in the examination.

Know your concentration span, Study with breaks.

Students must work out best time for concentration.

They must hold group study for difficult subjects.

Students must not be discouraged by previous results. They must try to identify their weak areas from previous exams and work on them.

Students must make time management plan for all subjects.

They must repeat their learnt work so the recall in exam is easy. Work not repeated or revised is easily forgotten.

Students must plan their revision time by drawing up a timetable. The timetable should also include activities such as playing, walking, watching TV that help in relaxation.

Apr 02, 2024 10:07 (IST) CBSE Board Exams 2024 Live: Important Points To Note

Arrive at the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Prohibited items should not be brought into the examination hall, as doing so may result in the exam cancellation.

Students must bring their stationery; borrowing is not permitted.

The admit card is a crucial document and must be carried to the examination hall.