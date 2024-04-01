CBSE Board Exam 2024: Check High Mark Questions From Previous Year Computer Science Paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the board exam for Class 12 Computer Science on April 2, 2024. Students appearing in the exam can visit the official website of the CBSE to check question papers of the previous years to familiarise themselves with the paper pattern. Papers are available from the board year 2019 on the official website of the CBSE.

High mark Computer Science questions from previous year paper:

Q) Write one difference between OSV and text files.

Write a program in Python that defines and calls the following user defined functions:

(i) COURIER ADD: It takes the values from the user and adds the details to a cv file 'courier. csv'. Each record consists of a list with field clements as cid, s_name, Source, destination to store Courier ID, Sender name, Source and destination address respectively.

(ii) COURIER SEARCH() : Takes the destination as the input and displays all the courier records going to that destination.

OR

Q) Why it is important to close a file before exiting?

Q) Write a program in Python that defines and calls the following user defined functions:

(i) Add_Book: Takes the details of the books and adds them to a csv file 'Book.csv. Each record consists of a list with field elements as book_ID, B_name and pub to store book ID, book name and publisher respectively.

(ii) Search_Book : Takes publisher name as input and counts and displays number of books published by them.

Q) Shreyas is a programmer, who has recently been given a task to write a user defined function named write bin() to create a binary file called Cust_file.dat containing customer information - customer number (c_ no), name (c _name), quantity (qty), price (price) and amount (amt) of each customer.

The function accepts customer number, name, quantity and price. Thereafter, it displays the message 'Quantity less than 10....Cannot SAVE', if quantity entered is less than 10. Otherwise the function calculates amount as price*quantity and then writes the record in the form of a list into the binary file.

import pickle

def write bin():

bin file= ___ #statement 1

while True:

c_no-int (input("enter customer number") )

c_name=input ("enter customer name")

qty=int(input ("enter qty")

price-int (input ("'enter price"))

if ___#Statement 2

print ("Quantity less than 10. .Cannot SAVE")

else:

amt= price *qty

c_detail = [c_no, c_name, qty, price, amt]

_____ #Statement 3

ans-input ("Do you wish to enter more records y/n")

if ans. Lower ()= =-'n':

# Statement 4

# Statement 5

# Statement 6

Students can check the complete question paper on the official website of the CBSE. The board has also published sample papers and marking scheme for the Computer Science exam.