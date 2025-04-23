AP SSC Class 10 Results 2025 Today: How To Download Scorecard

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce the AP SSC 10th Results 2025 soon. Although the exact date and time haven't been confirmed yet, last year the results were declared on April 22 at 11 am.

Here are some key details about the AP SSC Exams 2025:

Exam Dates: The AP SSC Exams 2025 occurred from March 17 to March 31, 2025.

Number of Students: A total of 6,19,275 students appeared for the exams, with 5,64,064 opting for English medium and 51,069 for Telugu medium.

Last Year's Result: In 2024, the overall pass percentage was 86.69%, with girls performing better than boys at 89.17% and 84.32%, respectively.

To stay updated on the result announcement, students can regularly check the official website of BSEAP (bse.ap.gov.in).

Official Websites to Check AP SSC Results 2025

Students can access their AP SSC Results 2025 through the following official portals:

bse.ap.gov.in

results.bse.ap.gov.in

NDTV has also launched a special page to help students from across the country get access to their results. They can check the results here, it will be displayed once details like admit card/hall ticket number are entered.

In addition, the Andhra Pradesh government has made it possible to check the results via WhatsApp by sending "Hi" to 9552300009 under the 'Mana Mitra' service.

AP SSC 10th Mark Sheet: How to Download Digital Mark Sheets

Once the results are declared, students should:

Visit the official BSEAP website.

Click on the "SSC Public Examinations 2025 Results" link.

Enter their Roll Number and other required details.

Download and save the marks memo for future reference.

Please note, the online marks memo is provisional. The final, original mark sheet will be distributed through schools later.

Details Mentioned on the Online AP SSC Mark Sheet 2025

The digital marks memo will carry:

Student's Full Name

Roll Number

Father's Name

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks

Grade

Result Status (Pass/Fail)



Students are advised to carefully verify the information and report any discrepancies to their respective schools immediately.