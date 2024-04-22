AP SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates: Scorecards To Be Out At 11am

AP SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates: A total of 6 lakh students appeared in the examination.

AP SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) is set to declare the Class 10 result today. Once announced, students can access their AP SSC scorecard via the official BSEAP website, bse.ap.gov.in, using their roll number and roll code.

The exam was conducted between March 19 and March 30, 2024. The result will be released today at 11am.

The exam was held from March 8 to 30 in pen-paper mode, with over 6.3 lakh students appearing. Notably, the AP board offered audio question papers for visually impaired students.

Last year saw English medium students outperforming Telugu medium students. Of 4,32,641 English medium students, 3,49,673 passed, an 80.82% pass rate. On the other hand, in Telugu medium, 1,68,107 students took the exam, with 84,047 passing, resulting in a 50% pass rate.

Here Are The LIVE Updates On AP 10th Results 2024:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Apr 22, 2024 09:48 (IST) AP 10th Results 2024: Scorecards To Be Released At 11am

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will declare the AP Class 10 Board exam results today at 11am.

Apr 22, 2024 09:46 (IST) AP SSC 10th Results 2024: 6.3 Lakh Students Appear In Exam

The exam was held from March 8 to 30 in pen-paper mode, with over 6.3 lakh students appearing.

Apr 22, 2024 09:44 (IST) AP 10th Results 2024: Official Websites To Check

Once announced, students can access their AP SSC scorecard via the official BSEAP website, bse.ap.gov.in, using their roll number and roll code. The result can also be checked at manabadi.co.in.