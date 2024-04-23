AP SSC 10th Results 2024: Supplementary Exam From May 24, Check Schedule

AP SSC 10th Results 2024: English medium students excelled with a pass rate of 92.32%. Image: Unsplash

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the schedule for the supplementary exam for Class 10 students. The supplementary examination is scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 3.

This year, a total of 86.69 per cent of students cleared the exam, with girls outperforming boys, achieving a passing percentage of 89.17 compared to boys' 84.32 per cent.

Of the 6,16,615 students who took the Andhra Pradesh board exams for Class 10 this year, 5,34,574 qualified. Results can be accessed on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

The examination was conducted from March 18 to 31 in a single shift, from 9.30am to 12.45pm.

Students interested in taking supplementary examinations can register through their respective schools. Additionally, students unsatisfied with their results have the option to request re-verification or re-counting of their marks.

This year saw a significant increase in the number of schools achieving a 100 per cent pass rate, with 2,803 schools in Andhra Pradesh compared to the previous year's 933. However, 17 schools recorded zero results.

Parvathipuram Manyam district claimed the top spot with a pass rate of 96.37 percent, while Kurnool district ranked lowest with only 62.47 per cent of students passing the exam.

Among the 11 categories, AP residential schools and AP BC welfare residential schools secured the top position with a pass percentage of 98.43. Government schools recorded a pass rate of 74.40 per cent.

Private unaided schools achieved a pass rate of 96.72 per cent, whereas private aided schools had 80.01 per cent of students passing the exam.

Pass rates varied based on the medium of instruction. Telugu medium students achieved a pass percentage of 71.08 per cent, while English medium students excelled with a pass rate of 92.32 per cent. From Urdu medium schools, 87.92 per cent of students successfully passed the exam.