Andhra Pradesh Board SSC Result: 86.69% Students Pass, Girls Outshine Boys

The pass percentage in Class 10 exams last year was 72.26.

More than 86 per cent of the students passed the Class 10 exam in Andhra Pradesh, the results of which were declared on Monday.

A total of 86.69 per cent of students cleared the exam held last month. Out of 6,16,615 regular students who appeared in the exam, 5,34,574 students have passed. Out of them, 69.26 per cent of students passed in the first division.

The pass percentage in Class 10 exams last year was 72.26.

Education Commissioner Suresh Kumar released the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations.

Girls outperformed the boys with a pass percentage of 89.17. A total of 84.32 per cent of boys cleared the exam. The pass percentage among girls was 4.85 higher compared to boys.

The SSC exams were held from March 18 to March 30 at 3,473 centres across the state. More than 6.16 lakh students from 11,645 schools appeared in the exam.

Suresh Kumar said 2,803 schools achieved 100 per cent pass results. Only 17 schools had zero results.

Among 26 districts in the state, Parvathipuram Manyam district stands number one with 96.37 per cent of students clearing the exam. Kurnool was in the last position with 62.47 per cent results.

Among 11 different categories of school management, AP residential schools and AP BC welfare residential schools stood first with 98.43 per cent results. The pass percentage in government schools was 74.40.

Private unaided schools had a pass percentage of 96.72 while it was 80.01 per cent in private aided schools.

The pass percentage among Telugu medium students was 71.08 while it was 92.32 per cent among English medium students. The commissioner said 87.92 per cent of students of Urdu medium schools cleared the exam.

The Minister announced that the Advance Supplementary Exam will be conducted from May 24 to June 3 for students who failed the exam.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)