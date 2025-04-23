AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), is set to release the AP SSC (Class 10) Results 2025 today, April 23, at 10:00 AM. Students can access their results on the official websites: (https://bse.ap.gov.in/) and (https://results.bse.ap.gov.in/). To view the results, students need to enter their roll number as mentioned on their hall ticket. Additionally, results can be obtained via SMS by sending the appropriate format to the designated number and through DigiLocker by logging in and selecting the BSEAP option. Approximately 6 lakh students appeared for the AP SSC exams in March 2025. To pass, students must secure at least 35% marks in each subject. The online results are provisional; original marksheets will be distributed through respective schools in the following days. For any discrepancies or further assistance, students are advised to contact their school authorities or the BSEAP helpline. Massive number of students in Andhra Pradesh are eagerly awaiting their AP SSC 10th class results for 2025. The board exams took place from March 17 to March 31, 2025.
How To Check AP SSC Results 2025:
1. Visit the board's official website: https://results.bse.ap.gov.in/
2. Click on Class 10 Results and enter your roll number.
3. Click "Get AP SSC Result" to view your result.
4. Download and save your result for future reference.
Here's How To Check Scorecards On NDTV
This year, NDTV has launched a special page to help students check their board exam results at the earliest. Once the results are officially announced, students can check their scores on the NDTV Education page by entering the required details.
- AP SSC Result 2025: How To Check Scorecards On NDTV
- Visit the NDTV Education State Board Results page
- Click on the link titled "AP SSC Result 2025"
- Enter your roll number, roll code, and other required details
- Click "Submit" to view your result
AP SSC 10th Results 2025 LIVE Updates: How to Check via WhatsApp
How to Check AP SSC 10th Results 2025 via WhatsApp
1. Save the Official Contact: Add BSEAP's official WhatsApp number, 95523 00009, to your phone's contacts.
2. Initiate Chat: Open WhatsApp and send a simple "Hi" message to the saved number.
3. Navigate the Menu: Upon receiving a response, select 'Education Services' from the provided options.
4. Select Result Option: Choose the 'AP SSC Public Exam Result' option.
5. Enter Roll Number: Input your AP SSC roll number as mentioned on your hall ticket.
6. Receive Your Result: Your AP 10th Result 2025 will be sent to you in PDF format via WhatsApp.
AP SSC 10th Results 2025 LIVE Updates: What To Do Next
The first and most important step after the announcement is to download and verify your AP SSC 10th Results 2025 carefully. Make sure all subject names, marks, and personal details are correct. In case of any discrepancies, students must immediately report to their college authorities or apply for correction through State Board's official process.
AP SSC 10th Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Results available soon
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the AP SSC Class 10 Results 2025 soon, with the official website currently displaying "Results available soon".
AP SSC 10th Results 2025 LIVE Updates: When Will Scorecards Be Out
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), will announce the results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or AP 10th Class exams today, at 10 AM.