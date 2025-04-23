AP SSC Result 2025 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), is set to release the AP SSC (Class 10) Results 2025 today, April 23, at 10:00 AM. Students can access their results on the official websites: (https://bse.ap.gov.in/) and (https://results.bse.ap.gov.in/). To view the results, students need to enter their roll number as mentioned on their hall ticket. Additionally, results can be obtained via SMS by sending the appropriate format to the designated number and through DigiLocker by logging in and selecting the BSEAP option. Approximately 6 lakh students appeared for the AP SSC exams in March 2025. To pass, students must secure at least 35% marks in each subject. The online results are provisional; original marksheets will be distributed through respective schools in the following days. For any discrepancies or further assistance, students are advised to contact their school authorities or the BSEAP helpline. Massive number of students in Andhra Pradesh are eagerly awaiting their AP SSC 10th class results for 2025. The board exams took place from March 17 to March 31, 2025.

How To Check AP SSC Results 2025:

1. Visit the board's official website: https://results.bse.ap.gov.in/

2. Click on Class 10 Results and enter your roll number.

3. Click "Get AP SSC Result" to view your result.

4. Download and save your result for future reference.

Here's How To Check Scorecards On NDTV

This year, NDTV has launched a special page to help students check their board exam results at the earliest. Once the results are officially announced, students can check their scores on the NDTV Education page by entering the required details.