AP SSC 10th Results 2025: Top And Bottom Performing Districts Revealed

This year, out of 614,459 students who appeared, 498,585 have passed.
The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) released the Class 10 (SSC) results on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 81.14%. Approximately six lakh students appeared for the AP SSC exams held in March 2025, and nearly 1,700 schools achieved a 100% pass rate.
The district-wise results reveal a significant disparity in performance. Parvathipuram Manyam emerged as the top-performing district, boasting a 93.90% pass rate. In contrast, Alluri Sitharama Raju district recorded the lowest pass percentage at 47.64%.
Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema (91.43%) and Visakhapatnam (89.14%) also showcased strong results, while Kurnool (66.01%) and Chittoor (67.06%) lagged behind.
Here's the district-wise results:
- Parvathipuram Manyam: 93.90 per cent
- Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema: 91.43 per cent
- Visakhapatnam: 89.14 per cent
- Guntur: 88.53 per cent
- Anakapalli: 88.44 per cent
- East Godavari: 87.99 per cent
- Vizianagaram: 87.04 per cent
- NTR: 85.68 per cent
- Prakasam: 85.43 per cent
- Krishna: 85.32 per cent
- Palnadu: 84.15 per cent
- Bapatla: 83.96 per cent
- SPS Nellore: 83.58 per cent
- Srikakulam: 82.41 per cent
- Kakinada: 82.24 per cent
- West Godavari: 82.15 per cent
- Nandyal: 81.85 per cent
- YSR Kadapa: 80.78 per cent
- Tirupati: 79.83 per cent
- Annamayya: 77.61 per cent
- Eluru: 77.24 per cent
- Sri Sathya Sai: 74.79 per cent
- Anantapuramu: 70.07 per cent
- Chittoor: 67.06 per cent
- Kurnool: 66.01 per cent
- Alluri Sitharama Raju: 47.64 per cent