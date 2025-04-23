Advertisement

AP SSC 10th Results 2025: Top And Bottom Performing Districts Revealed

Parvathipuram Manyam district topped the list with 93.90% pass rate, while Alluri Sitharama Raju district recorded lowest pass percentage at 47.64%.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
AP SSC 10th Results 2025: Top And Bottom Performing Districts Revealed
This year, out of 614,459 students who appeared, 498,585 have passed.
Education Result

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) released the Class 10 (SSC) results on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 81.14%. Approximately six lakh students appeared for the AP SSC exams held in March 2025, and nearly 1,700 schools achieved a 100% pass rate.

Also Read | AP SSC 10th Results (Out) 2025 LIVE Updates: 1,680 Schools Secure 100% Result

The district-wise results reveal a significant disparity in performance. Parvathipuram Manyam emerged as the top-performing district, boasting a 93.90% pass rate. In contrast, Alluri Sitharama Raju district recorded the lowest pass percentage at 47.64%.

Also Read | AP SSC Class 10 Results Announced, Pass Percentage 81.14%

Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema (91.43%) and Visakhapatnam (89.14%) also showcased strong results, while Kurnool (66.01%) and Chittoor (67.06%) lagged behind.

Here's the district-wise results:

  1. Parvathipuram Manyam: 93.90 per cent
  2. Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema: 91.43 per cent
  3. Visakhapatnam: 89.14 per cent
  4. Guntur: 88.53 per cent
  5. Anakapalli: 88.44 per cent
  6. East Godavari: 87.99 per cent
  7. Vizianagaram: 87.04 per cent
  8. NTR: 85.68 per cent
  9. Prakasam: 85.43 per cent
  10. Krishna: 85.32 per cent
  11. Palnadu: 84.15 per cent
  12. Bapatla: 83.96 per cent
  13. SPS Nellore: 83.58 per cent
  14. Srikakulam: 82.41 per cent
  15. Kakinada: 82.24 per cent
  16. West Godavari: 82.15 per cent
  17. Nandyal: 81.85 per cent
  18. YSR Kadapa: 80.78 per cent
  19. Tirupati: 79.83 per cent
  20. Annamayya: 77.61 per cent
  21. Eluru: 77.24 per cent
  22. Sri Sathya Sai: 74.79 per cent
  23. Anantapuramu: 70.07 per cent
  24. Chittoor: 67.06 per cent
  25. Kurnool: 66.01 per cent
  26. Alluri Sitharama Raju: 47.64 per cent
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
AP SSC Result, Class 10, Pass Percentage, District-wise Results, Andhra Pradesh, Board Of Secondary Education, BSEAP
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now