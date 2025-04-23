AP SSC 10th Results 2025: Top And Bottom Performing Districts Revealed

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) released the Class 10 (SSC) results on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 81.14%. Approximately six lakh students appeared for the AP SSC exams held in March 2025, and nearly 1,700 schools achieved a 100% pass rate.

The district-wise results reveal a significant disparity in performance. Parvathipuram Manyam emerged as the top-performing district, boasting a 93.90% pass rate. In contrast, Alluri Sitharama Raju district recorded the lowest pass percentage at 47.64%.

Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema (91.43%) and Visakhapatnam (89.14%) also showcased strong results, while Kurnool (66.01%) and Chittoor (67.06%) lagged behind.

Here's the district-wise results: