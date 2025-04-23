AP SSC Class 10 Results Announced, Pass Percentage 81.14%

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) released the Class 10 (SSC) result on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. According to a release by the board, the pass percentage stood at 81.14 per cent. Nearly 1,700 schools have recorded 100 per cent pass rate. Approximately six lakh students appeared for the AP SSC exams in March 2025.

In a post on X, Andhra Pradesh minister Lokesh Nara said that Parvathipuram Manyam district has topped the list with 93.90 per cent pass rate. He also said that supplementary exam will be held from May 19 to 28.

📢 The SSC Public Examinations results for March 2025 have been announced. 📢



This year, out of 6,14,459 students who appeared, 4,98,585 have passed, achieving a pass percentage of 81.14%👏👍🏻. I'm delighted to see that Parvathipuram Manyam district has topped the list with an… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) April 23, 2025

How to check AP SSC results 2025?

The steps to download AP SSC results 2025 are given below:

Visit the board's official website: https://results.bse.ap.gov.in/

Click on Class 10 Results and enter your roll number.

Click "Get AP SSC Result" to view your result.

Download and save your result for future reference.