Andhra Student Found Dead, Parents Protest Cover-Up By College Authorities

A first-year intermediate student was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a college in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

The student, identified as Hemashree from Satyavedu mandal, Tirupati district, was found dead on the RNR Intermediate College's campus on Sunday. Her parents and relatives, upon hearing the news, staged a massive protest, blaming the college management for their daughter's death.

According to the reports, the college management did not immediately inform the parents of the incident. Instead, they allegedly moved the body to a nearby hospital before the parents were notified. This action, along with the lack of communication from the management, further fuelled the outrage of the family and student unions.

Student organisations, including the YSRCP Student Wing and the Students' Federation of India (SFI), joined the protests. The situation escalated, with some protesters damaging college property. The police have registered a case to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death. The police are also looking into the allegations made by the parents against the college administration.

Speaking to ANI, Ashrith Reddy, YSRCP Student Union District President, Nellore, said, "Today morning, a first-year student in the college of RNR inter college, a student named Hemashree, hanged herself and this management, they have not even one per cent of responsibility to tell the parents? Till 10 o'clock, they haven't passed any kind of message regarding the suicide of that particular student and they carelessly have taken the body from here and placed the body in the premises of Enel Hospital which is nearby, half-kilometre and after placing the body, the management has vanished away from the place and till now, not even one person from the management have come here and addressed the parents or the student unions."

"We, the student unions, representing different parties, have come here. We have been protesting since this afternoon, but nobody has come from the management, and nobody is addressing us or the parents and telling us some kind of responsible information regarding the suicide," he added.

Reddy further added, "Student is undergoing so much pressure from the management regarding the studies and all, but the management still haven't come here and, we YSRCP Union are protesting since this afternoon in the premises of the college and hospital also, and the college management has sent the police to control us."

(With inputs from agency)

