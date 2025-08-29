Pawan Kalyan Visits Andhra's Rushikonda Hill, Inspects Controversial Structures

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan today inspected the controversial structures on Rushikonda Hill, a site that has been at the centre of a major political and environmental debate. Accompanied by ministers and party leaders, Mr Kalyan took a tour of the opulent buildings, which were constructed during the previous YSRCP government's tenure.

The project, officially designated as a tourism resort, has been a point of contention for years, with the TDP-Janasena alliance alleging that it was built as a private residence for former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at a staggering cost of over Rs 500 crore.

During the visit, Mr Kalyan's inspection revealed several issues, including reports of peeling plaster and water leakage in parts of the building. He highlighted the extravagant expenditure, pointing out that while the previous Haritha resorts on the same hill generated an annual income of Rs 7 crore, the new complex is incurring a massive electricity bill alone of Rs 1.8 crore.

The Deputy Chief Minister sharply criticised the previous administration for the alleged misuse of public funds and gross violations of Coastal Regulation Zone norms. He accused the YSRCP of damaging the ecologically sensitive hill to build a "palace" for personal use.

Mr Kalyan announced that the state government would take up the issue for a detailed discussion in the upcoming Assembly session to bring transparency to the project's costs and purpose.

Mr Kalyan's visit and his subsequent comments have once again intensified the political discourse around the Rushikonda controversy, which has become a symbol of the alleged corruption and excesses of the previous regime.