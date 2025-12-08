Pawan Kalyan Says Bhagavad Gita, Constitution Are "Same", Congress Responds

A political storm has erupted after Jana Sena Party chief and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan equated Dharma with the Indian Constitution during his address at the Sri Krishna Mutt in Karnataka's Udupi.

Speaking at the Geetha Utsava event, Kalyan said, "Dharma and the Constitution are the same", and described the Bhagavad Gita as the "original handwritten Constitution".

He highlighted the illustration in the original Constitution showing Lord Krishna imparting the Gita to Arjuna, saying it was intentionally placed above the Directive Principles because it reflects India's moral vision.

"Some think Dharma and the Constitution belong to different worlds, but they don't. Dharma is a moral compass, and the Constitution is a legal compass. Both aim for a just, peaceful and compassionate society," he said.

His comments, however, drew sharp criticism from Congress.

Senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad slammed the actor-politician, saying celebrities who don't understand the Constitution make such statements.

"The Constitution is secular; there is no place for Dharma in it," he said.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge also criticised Kalyan, saying he lacks understanding of both the law and Dharma.

"The Constitution and Dharma cannot be the same," Kharge remarked.

Kalyan's NDA ally, the BJP, backed him.

"What Pawan said is right. The principles are the same," Mahesh Tenginkai said.