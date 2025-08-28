Video: Stopped From Attacking Patient, Group Assaults Doctors At Andhra Hospital

A group of people attacked doctors and medical staff at the Kadiri Government Hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Sathya Sai district when they were stopped from assaulting a person admitted there as well as people who had gone to see him.

Superintendent of Police (SP) V Rathna told NDTV it was a drunken brawl and eight people have been booked.

A clash broke out near the Kutagulla belt shop in Kadiri mandal on Thursday, where one person who had gone to buy liquor was attacked, got injured and was rushed to the government hospital for treatment. The group that had attacked him then went to the hospital to assault him again. When doctors and medical staff tried to stop them, they were attacked too.

CCTV footage shows a man pushing another against a medical trolley and then raining blows on him. The attacker is joined by another person, who does the same. A nurse's hand was fractured because the trolley, which was made of metal, hit her.

Doctors in Kadiri staged a protest and boycotted duties, demanding strict action against the attackers, who had put the staff on duty in danger. They urged the state authorities to ensure the safety of medical professionals in government hospitals.

The SP said two cases had been registered, one under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and one for attempt to murder.