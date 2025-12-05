Andhra Pradesh To Get 6 GW Solar Ingot-Wafer Manufacturing Unit

Andhra Pradesh is set to establish an integrated 6 GW solar ingot and wafer production facility in Anakapalli district. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed during a partnership summit has been converted into a project that has been approved by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB).

ReNew Photovoltaics, a subsidiary of ReNew Energy Global PLC, is investing Rs 3,990 crore to establish a greenfield plant at Rambilli in Anakapalli district.

This facility will be a commercial-scale integrated ingot-wafer manufacturing unit, producing the essential building blocks for solar cells and modules.

The proposal was approved by the Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and is likely to be placed before the Cabinet for final approval soon.

A major win for Andhra Pradesh's clean energy future. The ₹3,990 crore investment by @ReNewCorp to set up India's first 6 GW solar ingot-wafer manufacturing unit in Anakapalli was inked as an MoU at the CII Partnership Summit. We have converted that commitment into reality. AP… https://t.co/j0jvVyCJmP — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) December 5, 2025

The project aims to significantly reduce India's reliance on imported components, particularly from China, and support the country's ambitious renewable energy goals of achieving 300 GW of solar capacity by 2030.

The facility will be developed on approximately 130-140 acres of land, which has already been identified and will soon be handed over for construction.

The plant is expected to be completed by March 2026, with commercial production commencing by January 2028.

Once operational, the unit will generate approximately 1,200 high-skilled and semi-skilled jobs and require a continuous power supply of 95 MW and 10 million litres of water, said government sources.

The facility is supported by the Government of India's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for solar manufacturing.