Social Media Ban For Children: Why The Policy May Be Hard To Enforce

The decision by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to move towards banning social media use for children marks one of the boldest policy interventions yet in India's rapidly evolving digital landscape. Karnataka has proposed a blanket ban on social media platforms for children below the age of 16, while Andhra Pradesh has announced plans to prohibit access for children under 13, with the possibility of extending the restriction up to 16 years. The stated objective in both states is clear: to curb rising addiction to smartphones, social media and especially short-form "reels" that increasingly dominate the attention spans of children and adolescents.

There is little doubt that the intent behind these moves is laudable. Teachers, parents and mental health professionals across the country have been sounding alarm bells about what many now describe as a new-age mental health challenge. Social media addiction, fuelled by algorithm-driven content and instant gratification, has been linked to anxiety, reduced attention spans, sleep disorders and declining academic performance. In schools, complaints about children being unable to focus without constant digital stimulation have become routine. As Dr Yatan Pal Singh Balhara, a psychiatrist at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi who has spoken extensively on the subject of social media addiction, has warned, platforms are deliberately designed to hook young minds, making self-regulation particularly difficult for children whose cognitive control is still developing. In that sense, the state stepping in to protect minors mirrors earlier public health interventions against other addictive behaviours. Dr Balhara runs a cyber de-addiction clinic at AIIMS.

However, as the initial applause fades, hard questions about feasibility and enforcement come sharply into focus. India's regulatory ecosystem presents a fundamental contradiction. The legal age to buy a SIM card in India is 18, yet it is an open secret that a large number of juveniles already possess personal mobile numbers. Many obtain SIM cards through informal or illegal channels, or use SIMs registered in the names of parents, relatives or even domestic help. A ban on social media does not automatically address this underlying access to connectivity. If anything, it risks pushing children further into grey or unregulated digital spaces where oversight is even weaker.

The challenge becomes even more complex when one considers the ubiquity of Wi‑Fi. In urban and semi-urban India, children can access the internet through home broadband, school networks, public Wi‑Fi or by sharing mobile hotspots. Policing such access on the basis of age is technologically and practically daunting. Unlike physical substances, digital access cannot be easily seized or locked away. As several policy analysts have pointed out in response to Karnataka's announcement, bans built on prohibition often struggle the moment they meet everyday realities.

There is also a generational dimension that policymakers cannot ignore. Children who entered school during the Covid‑19 lockdowns grew up with smartphones as essential tools of learning and social connection. Online classes, recorded lectures, educational YouTube channels and explainer videos became the norm for nearly two years. For this cohort, the smartphone is not a novelty or a distraction alone; it is deeply woven into how they learn, communicate and even seek emotional support. The question then is not merely how to ban social media, but how to realistically wean an entire generation away from habits that were actively encouraged during a global health crisis.

The debate over identity verification further complicates matters. In the past, the government had floated the idea of linking social media accounts to Aadhaar in order to verify identity and age. Proponents argued that such a system could effectively eliminate underage users at one stroke. Critics, however, objected strongly, citing concerns over privacy, surveillance and potential misuse of personal data. Those objections eventually stalled the proposal, and they remain relevant today, especially in the context of India's evolving data protection framework.



At the same time, it would be simplistic to paint all social media as harmful. A significant amount of high-quality learning today happens through well-produced videos, short explainers and educational creators on mainstream platforms. Students routinely turn to these resources to clarify concepts, revise lessons or explore interests beyond their textbooks. An outright ban risks throwing the baby out with the bathwater, cutting children off from valuable digital learning opportunities along with the harmful content.

History also offers a sobering lesson. Drugs are banned, yet addiction persists across societies. Prohibition alone rarely eliminates demand; it often merely changes its form. The same risk applies here. Children denied access to mainstream platforms may migrate to obscure apps, fake accounts or peer-shared content that is harder for parents and educators to monitor.

Ultimately, the moves by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have succeeded in forcing a national conversation on children's digital wellbeing, and that in itself is significant. The challenge now is to move beyond headline-grabbing bans towards a more nuanced approach. Educating children about responsible use, equipping parents and teachers to recognise signs of addiction, and holding platforms accountable for addictive design may offer a more sustainable path forward. As society grapples with this new form of addiction, the task is not to reject technology altogether, but to find the right balance between protection, freedom and informed use in an increasingly digital childhood.