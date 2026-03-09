"Instagram Addiction Is Real": Bengaluru Man Raises Concern After Spotting Reel-Obsessed Crowd In Metro

A post shared by a Bengaluru-based founder has started a discussion on social media after he described what he observed during an early morning metro ride. According to him, the scene inside the metro coach reflected how strongly social media has become part of people's daily routines.

Vasant Shetty shared this observation on X when he returned to Bengaluru after attending a family function in Udupi.

Observations Made During Metro Ride

In his post, Shetty explained that he had attended a family function in Udupi and returned to Bengaluru early in the morning. After arriving in the city, he got off at Goraguntepalya station around 5 am and boarded the Bengaluru Metro from there.

While traveling in the metro compartment, he carefully observed the activities of the passengers around him.

Check Out The Post Here:

Visited Udupi for a family event and returned to Bengaluru at 5 am. I got off at Goraguntepalya to take the metro. I saw three kinds of people in the coach: 10% trying to take a quick nap, 10% talking to friends or doing nothing, and 80% on their phones (mostly scrolling… — Vasant Shetty | Building Mundhe Banni (@vasantshetty81) March 9, 2026

Three Types Of Passengers In The Coach

According to Shetty, he observed three distinct types of people inside the coach. He said that about 10 percent of the passengers were trying to take a nap. Another 10 percent were chatting with their companions or simply sitting quietly.

However, he also noted that most passengers appeared to be busy with their mobile phones.

He said that about 80 percent of the passengers in the coach were glued to their phone screens. Judging by their thumb movements, he realised that many of them were scrolling through Instagram reels.

In conclusion, Shetty said that this experience made him realize that Instagram addiction really exists and that it reflects how social media is impacting people's everyday lives.