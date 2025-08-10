Advertisement
College Fresher Assaulted, Given Electric Shock In Andhra Ragging Horror

A first-year intermediate student of a government college in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district was allegedly ragged, assaulted and administered electric shocks by a group of seniors recently.

According to sources, the incident, a video of which has gone viral, took place in Dachepalli Government Junior College.

The victim, the sources said, was allegedly taken to a hostel where he was assaulted and given electric shocks. 

The accused - all second-year students and minors - also filmed the ragging and threatened to kill the victim. An individual from outside the college also reportedly assisted in the assault. 

The victim's parents have filed a police complaint and a probe is underway, the sources said.

Various student associations staged protests against the ragging incident.

There was no immediate statement from the college on the matter.

Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh College Ragging, Andhra Pradesh News
