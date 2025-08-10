College Fresher Assaulted, Given Electric Shock In Andhra Ragging Horror

A first-year intermediate student of a government college in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district was allegedly ragged, assaulted and administered electric shocks by a group of seniors recently.
According to sources, the incident, a video of which has gone viral, took place in Dachepalli Government Junior College.
The victim, the sources said, was allegedly taken to a hostel where he was assaulted and given electric shocks.
The accused - all second-year students and minors - also filmed the ragging and threatened to kill the victim. An individual from outside the college also reportedly assisted in the assault.
The victim's parents have filed a police complaint and a probe is underway, the sources said.
Various student associations staged protests against the ragging incident.
There was no immediate statement from the college on the matter.
