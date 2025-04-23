AP SSC 10th Results (Out) 2025: Pass Percentage Trends Over The Past Five Years

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has released the SSC Class 10 results for 2025, revealing an overall pass percentage of 81.14%. This marks a decline from the previous year's 86.69%, yet it remains higher than the pass rates recorded in 2022 and 2023.

Here's a breakdown of the pass percentages over the past five years:

2021: Examinations were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and all students were promoted.

2022: 67.26% pass rate

2023: 72.26% pass rate

2024: 86.69% pass rate

2025: 81.14% pass rate

The 2025 results indicate that out of 614,459 students who appeared for the exams, 498,585 successfully passed. Parvathipuram Manyam district achieved the highest pass percentage at 93.90%, while 1,680 schools recorded a 100% pass rate. This year saw a slight decrease in pass percentage compared to 2024.

Students who are not satisfied with their AP SSC 2025 results can apply for recounting or reverification of answer sheets online from April 24 (10 AM) to May 1 (11 PM).

The original AP SSC pass certificates will be sent to schools in due course. Students should check with their respective schools for updates on the availability of these certificates.

Supplementary examinations are set to take place from May 19 to May 28, 2025. This offers students an additional chance to improve their scores in their academic record.

Access Your Results Easily

1: You can check your results at the following websites: http://bse.ap.gov.in and http://results.bse.ap.gov.in.

2: You can reach out via WhatsApp by sending "Hi" to 95523 00009.

3: Use the LEAP Mobile App for convenient access to your results.