AP SSC 10th Results 2025 On April 23: How To Check Score On WhatsApp

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP), will announce the results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or AP 10th Class exams tomorrow, April 23, at 10 AM. This confirmation comes from KV Srinivasulu Reddy, the director of government exams, who clarified that earlier reports suggesting the results would be released today were incorrect.

Students can access their AP 10th results through the official website, bse.ap.gov.in. In addition to the website, results, marks, and qualifying status will also be available via SMS, WhatsApp, and phone calls.

Approximately 6.5 lakh students take the AP SSC Class 10 board exam each year. To pass, students must achieve a minimum score of 35% in each subject.

After the results are declared, a provisional marksheet will be available online on the official website. Students will receive their original marksheets, signed by their school and the state board, at their respective schools.

How to Check AP SSC 10th Results 2025 via WhatsApp

1. Save the Official Contact: Add BSEAP's official WhatsApp number, 95523 00009, to your phone's contacts.

2. Initiate Chat: Open WhatsApp and send a simple "Hi" message to the saved number.

3. Navigate the Menu: Upon receiving a response, select 'Education Services' from the provided options.

4. Select Result Option: Choose the 'AP SSC Public Exam Result' option.

5. Enter Roll Number: Input your AP SSC roll number as mentioned on your hall ticket.

6. Receive Your Result: Your AP 10th Result 2025 will be sent to you in PDF format via WhatsApp.

Alternative Methods to Access AP SSC Results 2025

Official Website: Visit [bse.ap.gov.in](https://bse.ap.gov.in) and enter your roll number to view your results.

SMS Service: Send an SMS in the format SSC <space> Roll Number to 55352.

IVRS (Call Service):

BSNL Users: Call 1255225

Vodafone Users: Call 58888

Airtel Users: Call 52800

These methods ensure that students can access their results through various platforms, catering to different preferences and accessibility needs.