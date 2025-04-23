AP SSC 10th Results 2025: Key Dates For Supplementary Exams And Reverification

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the Class 10 (SSC) results on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 81.14%. Out of the 6,14,459 students who appeared for the exams held in March 2025, 4,98,585 successfully passed, and nearly 1,700 schools recorded a 100% pass rate.

The district-wise performance varied significantly, with Parvathipuram Manyam achieving the highest pass percentage at 93.90%, while Alluri Sitharama Raju district registered the lowest at 47.64%.

Supplementary Exams and Re-verification Opportunities:

For students seeking to improve their scores, the BSEAP has announced the dates for supplementary exams and re-verification.

Re-counting/Re-verification: Dissatisfied candidates can apply for recounting or re-verification of answer scripts online from April 24 (10 am) to May 1 (11 pm). The fee is INR 500 per subject for recounting and INR 1,000 per subject for re-verification. Applications must be submitted through the official website.

Supplementary Exams: The AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2025 will be conducted from May 19 to 28. The exam fee can be paid via bse.ap.gov.in from April 24 to 30 without a late fee. A late fee of Rs 50 will apply from May 1 to 18.

Students are advised to visit the official BSEAP website for detailed information and to complete the necessary application processes within the specified deadlines.