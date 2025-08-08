Dalit Man Allegedly Thrashed In Tirupati, Appeals 'No Politics In My Name'

A Dalit man was assaulted in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and the incident filmed by his attackers, one of whom is linked to an ex-MLA from the opposition YSR Congress Party.

Pavan Kumar was reportedly beaten over a dispute about a rented motorcycle.

The main accused, Anil Reddy, was reportedly a driver for ex-YSRCP MLA Bhuman Abhinay Reddy. The second accused has been identified as Dinesh. Both have been arrested.

A third suspect, Jaganreddy, has also been taken into custody, sources said.

A video of the attack was shared on X by Revenue Minister Satya Prasad Anagani, who called out Bhuman Reddy for allowing his 'followers to carry out oppression against Dalits'.

"In Tirupati, YSRCP rowdies, who are followers of Bhuman Abhinay Reddy, carry out oppression against Dalits... they are recording videos and intimidating them."

"The gang leader (Anil Reddy, is) Bhuman Abhinay Reddy's right-hand man. His goons kidnapped a Dalit youth and subjected him to torture. Police have arrested the accused."

However, in a twist, Pavan Kumar said in a video statement that the attack on him "had nothing to do with Dalits or the YSRCP and the ruling Telugu Desam Party".

"Please do not troll me and play politics in my name..." Pavan Kumar said in Telugu in the video.

The video of the assault showed two men locking Pavan Kumar in a room and hitting him with wooden sticks. Reports said the video was then sent to his father, possibly to intimidate him.

Reports also said the two men demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh to release Pavan Kumar.